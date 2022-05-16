Mobile United celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘Dining on Dauphin’

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Mobile United, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that focuses on leadership development continues its seven-month long celebration of serving the Mobile community for the past 50 years with a culinary partnership featuring two of Mobile’s best restaurants. Dining on Dauphin, a celebration of our rich cultural history and the culinary creatives who dare to redefine it, will be held on Thursday, May 19th, in Cathedral Square, and will feature a four-course meal and curated wine pairings prepared by the creatives at NoJa and The Noble South.

Fifty years ago, Mobile United was founded by a group of driven citizens with the mission of making Mobile a better place for all. We did this by bringing a diverse group of leaders “to the table” in collaboration to help solve some our community’s most pressing issues. Fast forward half a century and the work of our organization is still fueled by the selfless citizens of the city who believe what we believe: that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.

To celebrate fifty years of Mobile United’s mission, we’re gathering around our largest table yet and this time some of Mobile’s best chefs will be preparing the meal. All are invited to come sit at the table set for a couple hundred of our closest friends to celebrate, break bread, and continue to find ways to move our community forward.

The Steeple will serve as a rain date space in the event of inclement weather. Tickets are $175.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.diningondauphin.com.

The event is made possible in part through sponsorships from AT&T, SAAD Healthcare, Mobile Bay Magazine, SoHo Event Rentals, and United-Johnson Brothers.

Questions may be directed to Mobile United Executive Director Chris Gibson at 251-300-1482.

