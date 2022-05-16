Advertise With Us
Mobile woman pleads guilty to embezzlement scheme

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman pleaded guilty to a scheme to embezzle more than $276,000 from a company where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Elisabeth Dawn Williams entered her plea in federal court to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud.

Williams worked for John G. Walton Construction Co. from July 2016 to October 2018. She admitted to using business purchase cards to make dozens of personal purchases. The retailers ranged from Alabama Power to the Beau Rivage to City Donut.

Law enforcement authorities in Dallas County previously arrested Williams under the name Elisabeth Dawn Chance Cox and accused her of defrauding America Apparel in Selma out of almost $110,000. She pleaded guilty in that case in 2004 and served 18 months in prison plus three years of probation.

Williams could face a sentence of three to four years in prison.

