Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to check out what is new in their table selection. From different shapes and sizes, you are sure to find a table that fits your space and its personality. For more information, visit Barrow Fine Furniture.

Address: 1784 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693

Phone: (251) 661-6848

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile United celebrates 50th Anniversary with 'Dining on Dauphin'
Mobile United celebrates 50th Anniversary with ‘Dining on Dauphin’
Recipe: Rouses Taco Sausage Tortillas
Recipe: Rouses Taco Sausage Tortillas
Mobile United celebrates 50th Anniversary with 'Dining on Dauphin'
Mobile United celebrates 50th Anniversary with 'Dining on Dauphin'
New Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture
New Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture