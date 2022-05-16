Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge
Jeffery Strugg
Convicted murderer who escaped from facility in Mobile is recaptured
FILE - Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event, Feb. 22, 2018, in San...
Obama, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky launch $100M in scholarships
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Jury selection underway in trial tied to FBI’s Russia probe
Pensacola police officer Anthony Giorgio was awarded the Department of Justice Public Safety...
Pensacola police officer receives Medal of Valor from president