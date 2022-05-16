Pensacola police officer receives Medal of Valor from president

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALA) - An officer with the Pensacola Police Department received one of the nation’s highest honors at a ceremony this morning.

Officer Anthony Giorgio was awarded the Department of Justice Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Biden at a ceremony in Washington D.C.

Giorgio was recognized for his heroic actions in saving multiple people from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico on Mother’s Day 2021, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

