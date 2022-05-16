Advertise With Us
Police searching for three suspects after Pascagoula shooting



By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for three suspects involved in a reported home invasion.

Pascagoula police said around 9:44 Sunday night, dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Eden Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to Singing River Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as short in stature and were reportedly wearing masks to cover their faces. Police said one suspect was wearing a red hoodie, another a black hoodie, and the third a yellow hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 228-762-2211.

