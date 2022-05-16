Advertise With Us
Rescue Dog Red Release and Adoption at Fairhope Brewing Company

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Brewing Company teamed up with the Safe Harbor Animal Coalition for the 10th annual Rescue Dog Red Release and Adoption.

Jim Foley said they have adopted 30 to 40 dogs over the years at the events.

For every pour of Fairhope’s Rescue Dog Red ale, the company donates one dollar to the humane society. So far, they have raised more than $15,000.

Another rescue event will be held in the fall.

