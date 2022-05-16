Rescue Dog Red Release and Adoption at Fairhope Brewing Company

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Brewing Company teamed up with the Safe Harbor Animal Coalition for the 10th annual Rescue Dog Red Release and Adoption.

Jim Foley said they have adopted 30 to 40 dogs over the years at the events.

For every pour of Fairhope’s Rescue Dog Red ale, the company donates one dollar to the humane society. So far, they have raised more than $15,000.

Another rescue event will be held in the fall.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.