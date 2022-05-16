Showers and storms possible this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a rowdy night of storms, things have gone quiet this morning across the Gulf Coast. We definitely needed the rain, but we saw lots of lightning and even hail with these storms. There won’t be any risk of rain this morning, but more showers and storms could appear later this afternoon. Rain coverage will be 40%. Be on the lookout, cause these storms could have the same risks with them. Our severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5. Hail, gusty winds, and lightning are the main threats. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 90s so another hot one is headed our way. After today, the chances for rain drop significantly. Although it will be drier, the humidity levels will soar and the hot afternoons will stay in place. Summer temps are definitely moving in ahead of schedule this year.

