Become a Master Gardener in 2022

To receive Master Gardener certification, interns must complete 50 hours of volunteer activity and assistance to the gardening community in Mobile County.

The 13 classes will be conducted by Regional Agent Jack LeCroy of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System with assistance from horticultural experts from Auburn University, Alabama A&M University, and other Extension Agents.

The classes will cover all aspects of home gardening from building healthy soil, garden planning, pest management and other aspects of home gardening, all with an environmentally friendly approach.

2022 Mobile County Master Gardener Class

When: Thursdays from August 11 – November 3, 2022

9:00 am – 2:30 pm

Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Rd N, Mobile

Cost: $150 for materials and educational fieldtrip (limited number of scholarships available)

Application deadline: July 1, 2022

For more information:

Call 251-574-8445 or email jda0002@aces.edu (Diane Anthony)

She will tell you more about the program, answer your questions, and make sure you receive an application form.

