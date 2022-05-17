Birmingham man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after torching condo out of revenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A U.S. District judge in Mobile sentenced a Birmingham man nine years in prison for setting a Gulf Shores condo on fire out of revenge.

Cameron Dashawn Ford confessed to the 2021 arson at the Lighthouse Condominium complex to get back at his then-girlfriend, according to court documents.

As part of his guilty plea, Ford admitted to livestreaming himself torching the condo.

