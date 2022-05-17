Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Birmingham man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after torching condo out of revenge

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A U.S. District judge in Mobile sentenced a Birmingham man nine years in prison for setting a Gulf Shores condo on fire out of revenge.

Cameron Dashawn Ford confessed to the 2021 arson at the Lighthouse Condominium complex to get back at his then-girlfriend, according to court documents.

As part of his guilty plea, Ford admitted to livestreaming himself torching the condo.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Mobile woman admits embezzling more than $276,000
Businesses in downtown Mobile determined to keep safety a top priority.
Businesses in downtown Mobile determined to keep safety a top priority
Mothers nationwide reaching out to Mobile organization for baby formula
Mothers nationwide reaching out to Mobile organization for baby formula
Wild weekend weather takes many by surprise
Wild weekend weather takes many by surprise