Businesses in downtown Mobile determined to keep safety a top priority

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Businesses in downtown Mobile are determined to keep safety a top priority.

This comes after Mobile Police say a 13-year-old fired shots in Bienville Square Saturday night, with dozens of innocent people around.

But businesses downtown feel there’s a bigger question people should be asking.

What is a 13-year-old doing out with a gun, to begin with? And what are they doing downtown during those hours?

John Killian a manager at Braided River Brewing Company says isolated incidents like that one shouldn’t stop people from coming out and feeling safe.

“That crime is an isolated incident between two people who had a disagreement,” Killian said. “They unfortunately had access to firearms, that is something else that we should be talking about.”

According to Mobile Police, the two teens got into an argument over a girl, and a 13-year-old boy shot another 13-year-old.

Killian says downtown isn’t a place for young teens.

“Yeah, that’s a great question. All of the businesses here at that hour at night are 18 and up or 21 and up. So to have young teenagers down here doesn’t really make a lot of sense,” Killian said.

While the situation is unfortunate he says it doesn’t reflect what happens downtown on a daily basis.

“Please don’t let a few incidents change your mind about what’s actually happening down here. Get down here and see it. I promise you it’s safe,” Killian said. “There’s a notable police presence on any night of the week.”

Malcolm Banks says he’s a regular customer on Dauphin Street.

But lately, he says he’s seeing more kids than adults, leading to the problems.

“Just recently it’s just been a large group of teenagers being down here at times when teenagers shouldn’t be down here,” Banks said. “It makes you wonder how did they get down here? The next thing you know you got teenagers running up and down the streets.”

There are still no arrests. The 13-year-old victim was shot in the arm.

There is a curfew in place for the entertainment district between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for anyone under 18. If you don’t have a parent or guardian, you aren’t supposed to be down here.

