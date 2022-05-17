Advertise With Us
Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen

Harelanna McCreless, 17, is believed to be in danger.
Harelanna McCreless, 17, is believed to be in danger.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding Harleanna “Harley” Michelle McCreless.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, McCreless, 17, was last seen on May 3 around 7 p.m. in the area of Court Street. She is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and gray jogging pants.

ALEA says McCreless is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McCreless, please call Montgomery police at 334-625-2553 or 911.

