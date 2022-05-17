Advertise With Us
Fort Walton Beach man charged with shooting cars at Mary Esther night spot

Christian Seymore
Christian Seymore(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach man is in custody in connection with shots fired in the parking lot of a Mary Esther night spot Monday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 21-year old Christian Seymore of Burnette Avenue with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Deputies had been called to Cash’s Sports Page Lounce on Miracle Strip Parkway very early Monday morning after someone fired multiple shots in the parking lot. According to investigators, a man reported he was leaving the area when the vehicle he was driving was hit by bullets, causing disabling damage. He identified Seymore as the individual who shot at him.

The vehicle had at least five bullet impacts and 29 spent casings were found in the parking lot of Cash’s. Deputies located Seymore on Burnette Avenue and took him into custody.

Charges have also been filed in connection with a second victim, whose car also suffered bullet damage.

