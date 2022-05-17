FOX Sports to air Alabama-Texas game in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football fans will be able to catch some early Alabama action on FOX Sports as the Tide takes on Texas.

The game will air Sept. 10, but FOX says it hasn’t set a kickoff time yet.

This will be Alabama’s first game on FOX since the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Utah.

In the September game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban will go up against former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, as well as three former Bama players.

