GOOD VIDEO: Wicked weekend weather in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

By Shelby Myers
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -From intense lightning to a hailstorm, wild weekend weather across the Gulf Coast took a lot of people by surprise.

Video from Shane Cook showed a front row seat to the lightning show at the Fairhope Pier.

Jolting thunder and a torrential downpour seemed to come out of nowhere in other parts of Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Crawford Stitt posed in front of an eerie water spout about 70 miles south of Orange Beach.

And then, hail in Mobile County. From dime sized pieces in west Mobile, to slightly bigger ice bombs in Irvington and Semmes.

The intense summer storm mostly made a lot of racket, but it did bring some trees and limbs down in Saraland.

