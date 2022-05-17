Home Sweet Home focused on working with people with developmental disabilities and veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A project hosted by the PR Foundation is having its groundbreaking ceremony on May 25.

It is called Home Sweet Home and they focus on working with people with developmental disabilities and veterans.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Pete Blohme to talk more about it.

