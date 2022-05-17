Advertise With Us
Man accused of threatening officers with knife inside Mobile Police Headquarters

Karl Austin
Karl Austin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man entered its headquarters on Tuesday and threatened people inside with a knife.

Investigators said officers and other people inside Mobile Police Headquarters feared for their safety when Karl Austin pulled out the knife.

He was detained by officers and arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats.

