Man accused of threatening officers with knife inside Mobile Police Headquarters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man entered its headquarters on Tuesday and threatened people inside with a knife.

Investigators said officers and other people inside Mobile Police Headquarters feared for their safety when Karl Austin pulled out the knife.

He was detained by officers and arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats.

