Man charged with shooting into homes, vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a Prichard man accused of shooting into two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle in March.

Isaiah Jamal Kelly, 23, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Saturday.

The incident occurred March 18. Police say two homes and vehicle were struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Quigley Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

A court date for Kelly is scheduled for May 23, according to jail records.

---

