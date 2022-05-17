Massive tree falls on Mobile home, causes thousands of dollars in damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Armed with chainsaws and a lot of muscle, family members are working to clean up after a tree came tumbling down Sunday night on Catalina Drive.

“It sounded like a car was going full speed when it crashed through my window,” said Brea King.

The tree has stood in the backyard of the home on Catalina Drive for decades.

King was inside the home with her grandmother and kids when it snapped. She showed FOX10 News the holes in the roof and all of the insulation scattered around.

“I thought it came through my window, but it didn’t,” she said. “My 2-year-old said mama look and I had to grab my one-year-old back because the branch that fell through the roof of my room almost crushed him.”

For other family members, this damage is tough to take in.

“It’s emotional because we’ve been in this house since I was 14, i can say I was born and raised in this house, and this is really the only home we’ve known and I know my mom she’s distraught,” said Leonda Curtis Inniss.

With hurricane season set to start next month, Peter Toler Mobile’s Urban Forester says this tree failure shows why it is important to check your trees. He says you should look for things like dead branches that could fall and hit someone or something. If you have concerns he recommends calling a certified arborist.

“A tree that has not been pruned in quite some time, overextended branches, wind can have very negligible effects to a tree that is overextended,” he said.

Back on Catalina Drive, the work continues to remove the tree. King says she is thankful nobody in the home was hurt.

“I didn’t know what to do I was scared,” she said. “I opened the front door. It looked like a forest was in the front.”

The family is asking for help getting all this fixed up. They set up this GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xg3ww-disaster-emergency?qid=7b87caf77b579948d266cb7c874b8ddb

If you want to find a certified arborist click here: https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.