Mobile woman admits embezzling more than $276,000

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who worked for a construction company pleaded guilty Monday to using her position to steal $276,610.

Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud.

Williams was working from July 2016 to October 2018 for John G. Walton Construction Co. She admitted to using business purchase cards to make dozens of personal items. The retailers ranged from Alabama Power to the Beau Rivage to City Donut. Her then-boyfriend conducted 37 of the transactions for $29,988, using the purchase card or information from the card that she provided.

This is not the first time Williams has been in trouble. Law enforcement authorities in Dallas County previously arrested her under the name Elisabeth Dawn Chance Cox and accused her of defrauding America Apparel in Selma out of almost $110,000. She pleaded guilty in that case in 2004 and served 18 months in prison plus three years’ probation.

Under advisory sentencing guidelines, Williams faces three years and month to three years and 10 months in prison.

A judge set sentencing for Aug. 22.

