Mothers nationwide reaching out to Mobile organization for baby formula

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local organization stepped up to help families across the country as supply chain issues and a recent recall strip store shelves of baby formula.

As FOX 10 first told viewers this weekend, the Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation was giving out what formula it had for free.

Mothers said this is a God send.

“It was getting really scary because I didn’t know what to do,” said Jamya Edwards. “It’s stressful trying to go to sleep at night and trying to find something to eat for my baby, but I’m glad I was able to find them. It was a true blessing.”

Founder LaTonya Patterson said her donations-based organization to help young parents had become a sensation.

“The past 24 hours have been crazy,” said Patterson. “a lot of young parents from New York, Atlanta, and California have been reaching out to us.”

FOX 10 Viewers also reached out.

“I saw it on the news, and I was like ‘oh wow, they are actually giving away baby formula,’ so I came down here, and it was true,” said Edwards.

Patterson’s shelves looked different from just the day before. What once was stocked full, now not so much.

She can’t believe the response.

“We’ve had parents back-to-back coming to get formula,” she said. “We even had a mother that had six kids, and four of those were quads, and we gave her 12 cans of formula.”

Moms left and right were overwhelmed with gratitude. They said Patterson truly saved the day.

“I’ve been to so many stores throughout the whole county and cannot find any milk,” said Jasmine McCorvey, mother. “Thankfully, they helped me out because I was in the store yesterday and couldn’t find any. I’m thankful somebody is listening to us and helping us out.”

Patterson said within only two hours, they gave away 70 cans of formula. At that rate, she said donations are needed more than ever before.

To donate or receive donations, click here to visit her Facebook page. The email address is kingfoundation@ambitiouslyhimher.net. They also accept monetary donations.

