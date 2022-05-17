Advertise With Us
MPD: Victim robbed of iPad at knifepoint

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a person was robbed of an iPad at knifepoint over the weekend.

Officers responded to the parking lot at 2996 Springhill Ave. around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a robbery complaint. Officers discovered the victim had gone to the location to sell an iPad to the subject. The would-be buyer approached the victim during the exchange, produced a knife, grabbed the iPad and ran off, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

