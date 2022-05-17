MPD: Victim robbed of iPad at knifepoint

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a person was robbed of an iPad at knifepoint over the weekend.

Officers responded to the parking lot at 2996 Springhill Ave. around 12:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a robbery complaint. Officers discovered the victim had gone to the location to sell an iPad to the subject. The would-be buyer approached the victim during the exchange, produced a knife, grabbed the iPad and ran off, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.