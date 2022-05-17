Pro-tip Powerwashing for your business

The warmer months are here and it is time to get your home or commercial space ready for Summer. Chelsey was on location in North Mobile County to check out a power washing project with Pro-Tip Powerwashing. Chelsey spoke with owners Chris Boothe about their business and how they can help you and your space from big to small. For a full list of services in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, visit Pro-Tip Powerwashing online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.