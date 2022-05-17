Advertise With Us
Pro-tip Powerwashing for your business

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The warmer months are here and it is time to get your home or commercial space ready for Summer. Chelsey was on location in North Mobile County to check out a power washing project with Pro-Tip Powerwashing. Chelsey spoke with owners Chris Boothe about their business and how they can help you and your space from big to small. For a full list of services in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, visit Pro-Tip Powerwashing online.

