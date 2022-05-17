Recipe: Twice Baked Potato

Tim, Glenda and Bridget from Bar-B-Quing with My Honey stop by Studio 10 to make their signature twice baked potatoes! They say this dish is so popular, it sells out almost every day at the restaurant.

INGREDIENTS:

baking potato

salt & pepper

bacon

green onions

butter

sour cream

grated cheese

choice of meat/seafood (pulled pork, shrimp, etc.)

STEPS:

Wash and bake potato until tender/soft. Cut potato in half, remove insides and put in bowl. Set potato shells aside.

Mix potato insides with butter, sour cream, salt & pepper, green onions and crisp bacon. Add a little of the bacon drippings and mix. Add grated cheese and stir until well combined.

Fill the potato shells with the filling. Top with more grated cheese. Heat in microwave until cheese begins to melt. Top with your choice of meat/seafood and serve.

BUSINESS INFO:

Bar-B-Quing with My Honey

2 Locations:

Carryout- 1880 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

Full Service Restaurant & Bar- 2617 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL

Find them on Facebook

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.