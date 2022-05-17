Scam Alert: Loxley PD says residents being asked to donate

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Loxley Police Department is warning about a scam to get residents to donate money.

Residents are getting letters in the mail asking them to support Citizens Behind the Badge. A cover letter indicates that the documents are from Loxley Police and Alabama Law Enforcement.

Police say tell residents not to fall for it. They would never ask for money through mail.

Anyone with questions can contact Loxley PD at 251-964-6000.

