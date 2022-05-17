2 people dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -Two people are dead after a shooting this afternoon in Escambia county, Florida

The Sheriff’s office are calling this a murder-suicide. A man allegedly shot a woman before shooting and killing himself.

It happened Monday at the Stoddert Place apartments on Tiger Lily Drive.

Witnesses were inside of the home when it happened. And the sheriff says an infant was also inside. No one else was injured.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said this entire situation is heartbreaking

“The next of kin and family is showing up. You can tell the anguish in their voice and they’re behind the perimeter. This is a sister, a friend, a mother and a daughter. Your heart goes out to these people for this senseless act,” Sheriff Simmons said.

No names are being released at this time.

---

