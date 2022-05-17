Advertise With Us
Unclear if construction is source of foul odor near Williamson High School

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues working to get information on what’s behind a terrible smell near Williamson High School.

Construction has been underway at a site nearby for the last several months.

FOX10 News has been told that no students at the school have been sick because of the smell. However, neighbors in the area say this has been an issue for a while and something needs to be done.

“I live about a block away from it, and every time I do my walkin’ in the morning, and I smell this smell and I notice that…usually we hang out on the other side, but the smell’s been so horrible the last two weeks, ain’t nobody hanging out,” said Woodrow Cannon who lives near the site.

FOX10 News has reached out to the construction company but hasn’t received a response.

