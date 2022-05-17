MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast with many spots in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s again this afternoon. As for rain chances, we’ve seen some rain out there early this morning in spots but those should fizzle out around dawn. Scattered storms will blossom around the I-10 corridor due to the placement of a stalled front. Rain coverage will be around 30%. Be on the lookout for heavy downpours of rain and lightning this afternoon. These will be gone before 6pm. Wednesday and Thursday should be pretty much rain free. Biggest rain and storm chances will be this weekend.

