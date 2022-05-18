The 2nd Annual St. Jude Summer Jam Live at Dority’s is set for this Saturday on Dauphin Island. The event will feature the Bruce Smelley Band. Doors open at 6pm and the music starts at 7pm. There are raffle tickets available for purchase that will be drawn throughout the night.

Heather Gavin and Lori Driver joined us on Studio10 to talk about the event. They are both St. Jude Heroes. Committing to being a St. Jude Hero means you are committed to raising a specific amount of money during the year for St. Jude.

If you can’t make the event, but want to make a donation, you can visit:

http://heroes.st.jude.org/hgavin

http://heroes.st.jude.org/lorid

