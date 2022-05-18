Baldwin, Escambia among 17 Alabama counties with ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health lists Baldwin County and Escambia County in the FOX10 viewing area as being among the counties labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the latest data, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are labeled red, indicating a high COVID risk. ADPH says the percentage of tests coming back positive is now nearing 8 percent.

In the past week, 26,024 people have tested for the coronavirus and of those, 2,012 returned as positive. These tests do not include tests taken by an individual at home.

The latest data shows 19,633 Alabamians have died from COVID-19.

Overall, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has decreased. As of Friday, there were currently 57 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

In April, Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said the state was in a “reasonable” place with COVID-19, but she urged residents to remain cautious.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020, and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. The FDA approved a single dose of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine on Feb. 27, 2021. As of May 13, 2022, there have been 5,979,354 vaccines administered.

