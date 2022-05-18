Eastern Shore Art Center hosts White Linen Night

The Eastern Shore Art Center is putting on a fun event tomorrow with music, food, art, and more. It is called White Linen Night. Fox10′S Lenise Ligon sat down with Adrienne Clow and Reanna Watson to talk more about it.

White Linen Night

Eastern Shore Art Center

May 19th, Thursday

7-10 p.m.

$100 for entry

---

