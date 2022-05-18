Family offers $30,000 reward to help find man last seen in Prichard

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A family is now offering $30,000 to anyone who offers information that leads to missing man Russel Chestang’s whereabouts, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO says Chestang was last seen in the early morning hours of May 28, 2021, at The Barn in Prichard at 5751 U.S. 45. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Chestang, 33, is described at 5-foot-9, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with “Reeds Tree Service” with cut-off sleeves, blue jeans, work boots, and carrying a blue and black backpack. He is missing the right portion of his ear lobe. Tattoos on both arms, to include a cannabis leaf, and the University of Alabama letter “A.”

