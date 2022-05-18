Former ‘Most Wanted’ suspect faces federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was one of the city’s “Most Wanted” before his capture last month appeared in federal court Wednesday on a gun charge.

Mobile police arrested Trenteon Jeveon King at the Walmart on Rangeline Road after a Chickasaw police officer working as a loss-prevention officer at the store saw King, 22, concealing earbuds. Police had been searching for him for more than a month. He stands accused of shooting two people at the M&M Food Mart on U.S. 90.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile charged King with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. That gun, according to the criminal complaint, was a 9mm Glock pistol modified by the addition of a device commonly called a Glock Chip and converted it into a machine gun.

The criminal complaint states that David McLeod, the Chickasaw officer who was moonlighting at the Walmart, founded the gun on King when he detained him.

A sworn affidavit from an investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives states that a Mobile police officer test-fired the gun seized from King and determined that it fired like an automatic gun, firing multiple rounds without manual reloading.

Converting a gun in such a manner is illegal under the National Firearms Act unless it is registered to the owner in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. This gun, according to the affidavit, was not.

---

