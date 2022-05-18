Harley-Davidson’s ‘Smarter’ Cloud Bike

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - That old 10-speed you had back in the day might pale in comparison to what Harley-Davison is working on.

A new move by the company’s electric bike division will have its customers riding on the cloud--sort of.

Serial One, powered by Harley-Davidson, is teaming up with Google to bring Google Cloud features to its new generation of e-bikes.

With Google Cloud, riders will be able to see real-time data on their rides directly on their bikes. They would also have access to features like Google Maps, turn-by-turn navigation and control security features on the bike from their smartphones.

Riders will need the Serial One app to access the new features.

“We are thrilled that Google Cloud has selected Serial 1 as an eMobility partner,” said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. “This means that Serial 1 will integrate Google Cloud’s new Intelligent Product Essentials software solution into its eBikes, enabling predictive, proactive, and intelligent features that provide a better eBicycle experience for every rider.”

Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com.

