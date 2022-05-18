Healthy Living with USA Health: Diabetic Neuropathy

In today’s Healthy Living with USA Health we are joined by Bassam Bassam, M.D.

Dr. Bassam discussed diabetic neuropathy with us. Click on the video link to learn more about the following questions:

•Knowing that Diabetes is a common disease, how common is Diabetic Neuropathy?

•Are there different types of diabetic neuropathy?

•What are the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy and how is it diagnosed?

•What is the standard treatment of neuropathy?

For more information from USA Health or to request a appoinment with Dr. Bassam, visit:

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/providers/bassam-a-bassam

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.