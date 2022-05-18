Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Diabetic Neuropathy

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In today’s Healthy Living with USA Health we are joined by Bassam Bassam, M.D.

Dr. Bassam discussed diabetic neuropathy with us. Click on the video link to learn more about the following questions:

•Knowing that Diabetes is a common disease, how common is Diabetic Neuropathy?

•Are there different types of diabetic neuropathy?

•What are the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy and how is it diagnosed?

•What is the standard treatment of neuropathy?

For more information from USA Health or to request a appoinment with Dr. Bassam, visit:

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/providers/bassam-a-bassam

