The inaugural “Walk It Out Prichard Lupus Walk” presented by Fifty3 is coming up this Saturday.

The event is hosted by “Fifty 3 and 5″. “Fifty 3 and 5″ is a non-profit organization started by Lupus survivor Heather Foster. Heather was diagnosed with Lupus in 2003 and this year will be proudly celebrating her 19 years as a Lupus survivor.

The event is set for Saturday May 21, 2022. It will take place at 405 South Wilson Avenue in Prichard. Warmups will start at 8am with the walk beginning at 9am.

Come on out for a fantastic day for a great cause.

If you’d like to learn more about participating, supporting or donating to the event... you can email Heather Foster at heatherjamese@yahoo.com

