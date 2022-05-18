Law enforcement recognized at Tuesday night’s banquet, a part of National Police Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Police Week, and Mobile continued to play its part in honoring local law enforcement.

Tuesday night, the Mobile City Council hosted the 2021 Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet to celebrate these unsung heroes.

“Law enforcement is a job where you never have time off,” said Captain Charles Bagsby.

The banquet was a night to recognize outstanding members of law enforcement, including the Excellent Police Duty award and Officer of the Year.

Captain Bagsby said he has been in law enforcement for 24 years, and while the job is challenging, he’s proud to serve Mobile and to work alongside incredible people.

“I appreciate anything that I can do for my community and the men and women of Mobile Police Department,” he said. “That’s what we are here for. We are here to honor them for doing that, rendering that selfless service for our community.”

The people of Mobile were also thankful for the men and women in blue.

“I know they have the city’s best interest at heart, and they are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty, and I’m just proud of every one of them,” said Jean Downing, executive director of the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation.

