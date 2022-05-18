Mental health patient found after escape from hospital in Mobile

UPDATE: Police said Harris has been located.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man ordered by the court to undergo mental health treatment escaped from custody in Mobile on Monday.

According to the Mobile Police Department, John R. Harris, Jr. was taken to University Hospital by AltaPointe for medical treatment. Harris is under the care of AltaPointe after he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the 2002 killing of a family member in Marshall County, Alabama.

If anyone sees Harris or knows where he may be, they’re asked to stay away from him and call police.

