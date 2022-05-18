Mobile County corrections officer arrested after contraband including porn found at jail

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County corrections officer was arrested after contraband items that included pornography were found at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to officials.

Investigators said that on Tuesday corrections officer Fredrick Johnson was arrested on 21 counts of promoting prison contraband.

Mobile County Metro Jail was conducting random bag checks while corrections officers were reporting for duty, and Johnson was found with phone chargers, a camera, camera watch and flash drives loaded with movies, the MCSO said. Some of the movies were found to be explicit adult movies.

MCSO detectives believe Johnson was bringing contraband into Metro Jail to sell to the inmates.

“This behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran for a news release. “We are constantly investigating how contraband is brought into our jail and if we find it is one of our employees then we will arrest him/her just like we would anyone else.”

Johnson, 37, began working with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2019.

---

