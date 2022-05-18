Advertise With Us
Mobile woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

Jamesia Elizabeth Jordan
Jamesia Elizabeth Jordan(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries.

Jamesia Elizabeth Jordan of Mobile is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to the 3300 block of Essex Place around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday found Jordan had been detained by an off-duty officer. Investigators said she had burglarized multiple vehicles.

A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

