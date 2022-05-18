Mobile woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries.

Jamesia Elizabeth Jordan of Mobile is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to the 3300 block of Essex Place around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday found Jordan had been detained by an off-duty officer. Investigators said she had burglarized multiple vehicles.

A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.