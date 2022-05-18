OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach man on drug trafficking charges

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Citizen complaints and Emerald Coast Crime Stopper tips helped lead Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a Fort Walton Beach man who authorities say was trafficking drugs out of his home on Vermont Avenue.

Eugene Quentin Bradley (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Eugene Quentin Bradley, 34, had 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine and 48 grams of marijuana when he arrested Tuesday afternoon after being stopped for a traffic violation at Shady Lane and Riverside Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies also found a digital scale and new small plastic bags, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bradley’s charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.