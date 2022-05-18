Pascagoula alleged alien abductee weighs in on government openly discussing UFOs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seven years after Navy pilots spotted an unexplained object off the Atlantic coast, top Pentagon officials were grilled by members of a house intelligence subcommittee.

It was the first public hearing on UFOs or UAPs, unidentified aerial phenomena, in more than half a century.

Rep. Andre Carson (D) Indiana said, “For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis. Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did. DOD officials relegated the issue to the backroom or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a skeptical national security community. Today we know better. UAPs are unexplained, it’s true, but they are real. They need to be investigated and any threats they pose need to be mitigated.”

The hearing came almost a year after the director of national intelligence released a highly anticipated report which examined “144 reports” of UAPs but identified only a single one, which turned out to be a deflated balloon. The report said, “The others remain unexplained.” The report also documented 11 instances “in which pilots reported near misses with a UAP.”

In 1973, Calvin Parker wasn’t a pilot. He was just a 19-year-old enjoying some afternoon fishing off the banks of the Pascagoula River when he had an extraterrestrial experience.

Parker said he’s glad the government is now openly talking about UFOs and agrees they are a threat to humans.

Parker who claimed he was beamed up into a UFO and examined by aliens before being dropped back down to earth, has been searching for answers ever since and hopes this is a step toward getting them.

“I believe the government is afraid it’s going to cause panic. I think if they just tell the truth, people can handle it. Whether it’s good or bad, just tell it like it is. There’s even been some politicians who have contacted me about this. I can’t call them by name because I’ve been sworn to secrecy. But I know that they exist. I know that one day, sooner or later, it’s gonna come out.”

While admitting UFOs are real, the military’s 2021 report said no evidence of aliens had been found.

