Patriot Guard salutes WWII Veteran laid to rest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the weekend -- we introduced you to a World War II Veteran Dale Huschka -- who not only loved his his country, his family, but also FOX 10 News. Wednesday he was laid to rest.

Like they’ve done for countless other veterans -- the Patriot Guard helped escort Huschka to his final resting place at Pine Crest Cemetery.

The Wisconsin native passed away May 6th. Dale Huschka served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946. He was always proud of his service to country and had a story to tell.

As Taps played -- those who have fought for freedom -- salute the sacrifice and service -- only they truly know. Dale’s casket flag -- carefully folded and prepared for his wife Betty of 48 years.

Because he had outlived most of his friends -- there was concern there would be no one there for the celebration of life. Betty was overwhelmed by the turnout -- most of whom were strangers.

“Oh... I just can’t believe it. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Betty. “It’s a joyous day. And Dale I know is grateful. He’s witnessing all this... So I think he’s having as much joy as we are.”

For most of his career -- Dale worked at Scott Paper Company, where he set up their computer system. He was 97-years-old.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.