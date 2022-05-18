Advertise With Us
Sweet Home Soiree set for June, benefits Presbyterian Home for Women and Children

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have a great event to tell you about and all for a great cause. It is called the Sweet Home Soiree. FOX10′s Shelby Myers sat down with Brittney Bragg and Rev. Buz Wilcoxon to talk more about it.

Sweet Home Soiree

Thursday, June 23, 2020

Mobile Country Club

Mobile, AL

---

