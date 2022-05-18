Third arrest and new felony charge in Gulf Shores track meet brawl

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - There’s now a third arrest and a felony charge associated with the track meet brawl in Gulf Shores Friday, May 6, 2022. A confrontation with police in the grandstands at Gulf Shores Sportsplex turned violent as police said a mother, father and their 20-year-old son fought with them.

Devin Wilson, his father, John and mother, Ykama all charged in fight with police at state track meet in Gulf Shores (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

The disturbing encounter was captured on video by a bystander. In the video, Gulf Shores Police are seen trying to subdue Devin Wilson after they said he was uncooperative, and force became necessary. Investigators said officers had already confronted him once after some spectators complained about his behavior.

“When they went to speak with him this time was after more patrons in the stands had drawn the officers’ attention to Devin for his behavior,” said Sgt. Nick Corcoran, describing the behavior as disorderly with foul language.

During the scuffle, a woman can be seen jumping in the fight, tugging at an officer. Police said that woman was Ykama Wilson. It’s at some point after police tase her son they said she took the taser from the officer’s hand and threw it.

“Anytime that situation arises, it brings the opportunity for the situation to devolve greatly…very quickly,” Corcoran explained. “It’s a very serious matter when it comes to obstructing an officer to begin with, much less doing so by disarming him of any of his equipment.”

Police identified a man seen running up the stairs and jumping in as Devin’s father, John Wilson who turned himself in Monday, May 16, 2022 after an arrest warrant was issued.

All three family members are charged with resisting arrest. Devin and his mother are also charged with disorderly conduct and each face one felony charge. Devin was charged with assault second at the time of the incident and his mother, for disarming a law enforcement officer.

“Absolutely the sentiment of the Gulf Shores Police Department, that extreme restraint was shown in this situation and it could have ended much worse,” Corcoran said.

It was after taking a closer look at the third-party video and their own officer’s bodycam footage that the new, felony charge was brought against Ykama Wilson. Gulf Shores Police are not making that bodycam footage public.

