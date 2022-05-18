Will feel extra hot with the humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It feels like we should be in mid July with the temperatures we have this morning. Most of you are starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. Our high will return to the low 90s again, but it will feel like the triple digits with humidity factored in. Rain coverage will be unimpressive at 10%, which means very few of you will pick up any rain. Highs will remain in the low 90s through Friday. This weekend the rain and storm chances increase into the 60-70% range so if you have outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to have a plan B ready to go. Highs will be in the upper 80s due to the clouds and showers.

