Will feel extra hot with the humidity

By Michael White
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It feels like we should be in mid July with the temperatures we have this morning. Most of you are starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. Our high will return to the low 90s again, but it will feel like the triple digits with humidity factored in. Rain coverage will be unimpressive at 10%, which means very few of you will pick up any rain. Highs will remain in the low 90s through Friday. This weekend the rain and storm chances increase into the 60-70% range so if you have outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to have a plan B ready to go. Highs will be in the upper 80s due to the clouds and showers.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

