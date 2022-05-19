Advertise With Us
Alabama’s gubernatorial candidate profiles: Arthur Kennedy

Arthur Kennedy is seeking the Democratic nomination in the Alabama governor's race.
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Arthur Kennedy says it’s his agenda that will move Alabama into the future.

“I served in the military for 21 years, I figured that I should give Alabama some service,” said Kennedy. “My goal is to reform Alabama, and I believe that it’s time we are still sitting in the past.”

The most important issue to Kennedy is prison reform.

“I would like to build an organization that’s able to work with prison, that end up in prison so that when they come out there, I have some type of job skill, education skill,” he said.

Education is an important issue to many Alabamians, and when asked how to improve the state’s system, Kennedy says his plan includes year-round learning, better reading programs, and teacher pay increases.

“Also I want to start a program for juniors and seniors so that they will be more interested in becoming teachers than anything else,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says his slogan is “Time for Change.” And he hopes voters decide he’s the one to bring it.

