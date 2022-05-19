Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Chad Chig Martin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the gubernatorial primary race. He says he’s big on making decisions based on his own judgment, not a certain party.

“Teachers are who we entrust our children with a big part of their lives. And if we can’t send teachers to school with the basic supplies they need, we’ve got big problems,” Martin said. “So I decided to run.”

As a business owner, Martin wants to bring new industries to the state.

“Explain to these companies, hey, we want you here in Alabama, but we need you to pay up a little bit on some of these taxes, we need you to buy the land,” said Martin.

He believes his pro-business platform will also benefit the state’s education system.

“We can’t expect companies to come in and interject the children into the school system without adding to the tax base to support the school systems,” he said.

And he has other plans to improve the education system.

“Have teachers leave agendas at the corridor when they walk in the school in the morning, and go in and focus on teaching world-class history,” said Martin. “Accurate details of history, math, science, and reading English.”

Martin hopes he’s able to implement his plans from the governor’s desk.

