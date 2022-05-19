Fallen officers remembered and honored at Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officers who have died in the last year were remembered at a special ceremony in Mobile on Thursday.

The recognition at Public Safety Memorial Park featured a 21-gun salute for the fallen officers and their families.

“Police officers live, sleep, breathe police work and taking care of the public and that’s what it’s all about, taking care of people and that was my brother-in-law’s whole thing in life he took care of everybody,” said Carolyn Carpenter, who was there honoring Wes Sansing.

“I am just so proud to have been married to a man who was constantly in service, even after he retired, his protective heart went on,” said Karen Cheatham, widow of Tommy Wayne Cheatham.

Marsha Abbett said of Alvin Leo Abbett, “He always served people, one way or another and after retirement, he did so many things for the community.”

All of those remembered and honored at the service are:

William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department

John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department

William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority

