Fallen officers remembered and honored at Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officers who have died in the last year were remembered at a special ceremony in Mobile on Thursday.
The recognition at Public Safety Memorial Park featured a 21-gun salute for the fallen officers and their families.
“Police officers live, sleep, breathe police work and taking care of the public and that’s what it’s all about, taking care of people and that was my brother-in-law’s whole thing in life he took care of everybody,” said Carolyn Carpenter, who was there honoring Wes Sansing.
“I am just so proud to have been married to a man who was constantly in service, even after he retired, his protective heart went on,” said Karen Cheatham, widow of Tommy Wayne Cheatham.
Marsha Abbett said of Alvin Leo Abbett, “He always served people, one way or another and after retirement, he did so many things for the community.”
All of those remembered and honored at the service are:
William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department
Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department
John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department
Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department
William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.