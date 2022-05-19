Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Fallen officers remembered and honored at Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officers who have died in the last year were remembered at a special ceremony in Mobile on Thursday.

The recognition at Public Safety Memorial Park featured a 21-gun salute for the fallen officers and their families.

“Police officers live, sleep, breathe police work and taking care of the public and that’s what it’s all about, taking care of people and that was my brother-in-law’s whole thing in life he took care of everybody,” said Carolyn Carpenter, who was there honoring Wes Sansing.

“I am just so proud to have been married to a man who was constantly in service, even after he retired, his protective heart went on,” said Karen Cheatham, widow of Tommy Wayne Cheatham.

Marsha Abbett said of Alvin Leo Abbett, “He always served people, one way or another and after retirement, he did so many things for the community.”

All of those remembered and honored at the service are:

William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department

John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department

William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The eastbound lanes of the Bayway are closed following a four-vehicle crash.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10 Bayway
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Mobile district judge candidates says low bonds for murder suspects a major issue
Mobile district judge candidates says low bonds for murder suspects a major issue
Law enforcement memorial service at Public Safety Memorial Park honors 16 officers
Law enforcement memorial service at Public Safety Memorial Park honors 16 officers