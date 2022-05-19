Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Fire scare at Baldwin County Courthouse

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A faulty AC unit sent smoke into a courtroom in Baldwin County on Thursday.

Officials evacuated everyone as a precaution.

“I would say there was at least 70, 80 out front when we arrived on the scene. I’m not sure about the other corners where they went out but everybody was evacuated and accounted for,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew.

The building was aired out and reopened about an hour later. No one was hurt.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law enforcement memorial service at Public Safety Memorial Park honors 16 officers
Law enforcement memorial service at Public Safety Memorial Park honors 16 officers
Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers visits Stapleton Elementary
Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers visits Stapleton Elementary
95-year-old WWII vet gets high school diploma
95-year-old WWII vet gets high school diploma
Historic cannons to be placed outside Spanish Fort City Hall
Historic cannons to be placed outside Spanish Fort City Hall