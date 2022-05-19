Fire scare at Baldwin County Courthouse

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A faulty AC unit sent smoke into a courtroom in Baldwin County on Thursday.

Officials evacuated everyone as a precaution.

“I would say there was at least 70, 80 out front when we arrived on the scene. I’m not sure about the other corners where they went out but everybody was evacuated and accounted for,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew.

The building was aired out and reopened about an hour later. No one was hurt.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.